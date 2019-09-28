Next Saturday will be busy around our area. The last Park Pickin’s Flea Market of 2019 takes place at the City Park from 8 a.m. to around 2 p.m. For information call (870) 436-7388.
Saturday, Oct. 5, our Lead Hill Fire Department will hold their Fall Flea Market. To reserve tables, call Sammie at 870-715-5676.
And to wind up your Saturday, at 5:30 p.m., L.H. School will hold a Community Pep Rally on the softball field. Enjoy a chili cook off with cash prizes, concessions. Free admission! Bring a lawn chair, bon fire, meet student athletes. VFW Members installed more memorial bricks in our Veteran’s Memorial Park last week. Stop by and check it out. For information, contact Commander John Hall. (870) 577-3426.
Happy birthday to Mary Lou Lohman Sept. 29 Nancy Groen’s sister, Thelma Meier, Sept 30.
Tuesday Oct. 1, John Davidson with Lead Hill Sugarloaf Memories invites students who attended classes from 1947 through 1958 to join at 5 p.m. at the Lead Hill School Cafeteria. The goal is to encourage students who would had been in transition, while the lake rose, to come fellowship with former classmates and share their memories. This is an exciting opportunity to provide the Lead Hill School and community with a historical video “Memories of the Schools by the Lake.” The long road to where we are now will be discussed. Please help by contacting individuals and others that may be left out. For some we have only maiden names. Class of 46; Bernice Cunningham Williams, Class of 47; Charles Richey, Class of 51; Mary Gaines, Peggy Crosswhite, Sue Anderson Justus, Class of 52; Martha Jarvis Gimenez; Class of 54 Johnny Matlock, Tina Farmer Lamb, Billy Dixon Rogers; Class of 56; Mary Jane Jarvis Hunter; Class of 57; Perry Raley, Charlie Dixon, Emery Raley, Jackie Hudson, Raymond Foresee, Berta Green Foresee, Johnnie Bailey Curtis; Class of 58; James Richard Bailey, Charlotte Jenkins. These individuals may have been 1st graders in the church classes, Barbara Foresee Hudson, Freddie Jo Richardson Foresee, Layton Chambers Doris Raley and Lula Foresee Matlock.
Oct. 12, The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard, assisting 150 families in our area, will hold their annual Chili Supper fund raiser and Silent Auction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Diamond City Community Center. This event provides funding for Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to families in need. Come Join the Fun and Fellowship
Diamond City Bridge Players are looking for those who might want to join in on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DC Community Center. For information call Sema Medley at (870) 715-5998 or Linda Dooley at (870) 436-2258.
