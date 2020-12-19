Our first snow, Dec. 13 was just enough to enjoy and for the kids to play in. I want to wish you all of you a very Merry Christmas. I pray for Peace on Earth for all.
If you can, check out the Lead Hill School District’s Facebook page where their Christmas music program for grades K-6 will be posted.
Hope you all get out to the McQuitty’s place and see the wonderful decorations for Christmas on MC 2061 Camp Galilee Road. They will run thru New Years and they’ve added new pieces this year.
If you get a chance, drive down to Diamond City’s Sugar Loaf Resort, their light display is amazing. And, check out my kids next door at 109 Mimosa Street. I’m sure there are so many more around our area.
This may be the last weekend for the American Legion Post 340 Turkey Shoot. Sign-up starts at 12:30 p.m. for information call Phil Swan at 870-745-0844.
Happy birthday to Bob King, Dec 15 and Martha Gimenez, Dec. 30. Happy wedding anniversary to Bob and Connie Branham on Dec. 22.
Lead Hill School has been notified that there are students in our district that have tested positive for COVID-19. They have completed initial contact tracing and have directed those contacts to quarantine as required by applicable guidelines. The District will take all appropriate action to follow the directives and guidelines issued by Governor Hutchinson, the Arkansas Department of Health, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Education in order to assure the safety of students and staff. The District will have no further comment at this time due to the confidentiality requirements imposed by applicable state and federal laws.
