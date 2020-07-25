The Farmers Market is ongoing this morning from 9 a.m until 12 p.m. Get there early. Located across from the Post Office, in the First Baptist Church parking lot.
Keep an eye out at Heavenly Beauty for Cave City Watermelons. Missy got a load in early in this week.
Our Diamond City/Lead Hill Rescue Squad Thrift Shop is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Fred Gardner and David Thompson both on the July19; Jody Farmer, July 20; Harvey Hall and Mary McVey, both on July 31; Janis Gibson, Aug. 1; John Baker, Aug. 2.; Mildred Hampton, Aug 8; BJ King Aug. 7 and Joan Hall Aug 8.
Enjoying a visit with Dorothy Leelman and her son Rory, daughter Linda and her friend Ken of Azle Texas, grandson Blake Carpenter, Lisa and their children Isa, Emma and Jack of Frisco in the Dallas Fort Worth area and granddaughter Michelle and her children Ava and Julian of Elm, Texas. They enjoyed the Branson area and camping. Dorothy, Linda and Ken drove to Gaston’s.
Friday, Aug. 7 from 12 p.m.to 4 p.m. and Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., The Broken Vessels Resale Shop located at 104 Hwy 14, is holding a FREE Back to School event. The shop will be set up with kids clothes, new socks and underwear for free. If you would like to donate gently used kids clothes please call 870-577-0373.
Lead Hill School District is happy to announce that school supplies for the 2020-2021 will be provided for students including pencils, highlighters, notebooks, etc. and personal protective equipment.
A Rabies Clinic will take place at Diamond City Community Center Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. For questions contact Lynda Daniel, President at 870-741-1055.
The VFW is forwarding greeting cards and eyeglasses to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. You can drop items off at the DC/LH Thrift Shop in Lead Hill or call Edna Gardner at 870-436-7643 or Sue Trimble at 436-2452.
In retrospect, from the Boone County Headlight: JE Dunlap. May 11, 1940, The town council of Lead Hill has engaged the services of a moving contractor who is now ready to begin the vast job of moving homes and business places from the area to be flooded by Lake Bull Shoals. The city deep-well is nearing completion. It is 475 feet to date with water standing at 375 ft. This well is to supply water to the entire city. Street lights are to be installed along main street, Highway 14, by the town council just as soon as electricity is on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.