Halloween is Thursday, watch for children while your driving.
This evening, Lead Hill FFA and FBLA Chapters invite you to their Annual Hog Roast, 6p.m. in the cafeteria. There’s a free meal, donated prizes to be raffled. Raffle tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5. Also there’s gift items available for sale and pre-order. Come on out and support our students!
It’s Hauntingly fun for the whole family this evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Diamond City Community Center. Hot Dogs, games, candy and prizes. A Costume Contest for age groups up to 6yrs; 7 to 12; and 13 to 17.
Halloween, Oct. 31 is our last chance to order pecans from the Fire Department Ladies Aux. $9.50 per pound; halves or pieces. Call Sammie at (870) 715-5676. They hope to have them before Thanksgiving. Bring your kids by our Fire Department to pick up glow sticks.
Broken Vessels Ministry/Resale Shop will host a Coat and Kids Clothing giveaway Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov 2 from 9 a.m. to 2pm.
Lead Hill City Council Meetings take place the second Thursday of each month.
Ozark Homeward Bound is selling chances on a Pelican Pro Gear 45 qt. cooler valued at $320 stuffed with over $200 worth of pet gear. $5 per chance or 7 chances for a $25 donation. Contact number (870) 754-4083. Also they are selling pet gift baskets for the holidays, custom made on request.
Orders are being taken for Veteran’s memorial bricks to be placed at the war memorial in Veterans Memorial Park in Lead Hill. If you are interested please call VFW Commander John Hall at (870) 577-3426.
