Got my Annual call from Rita Ward reporting hummers in the area.
Happy Wedding Anniversary Coy & Deena Lawrence, April 21; happy birthday to John Davidson, April 16; happy birthday to my cousin Norma, “Snooks” Burleson April 25; happy birthday to Billy Clary Jr., April 25 and happy birthday to Bud Dalton, April 27.
Lead Hill recognizes 2019-2020 athletics and activities. Archery and trap teams through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, along with our E-Sports and Special Olympics students. Trap Team for 2020 are Brittany Reed, Jayce Williams, Mason Cain, Shelby Rogers, Nick Wright, Chase Rogers, Payge Satterlee, Wyatt Cross, Rickie Hartsell, Jessie Reagan, Zac Catron. Frank Ebert, Dustin Turner, Phoenix Tappy Cason Bunch and Hagan Dotson.
Coach Matthew Kerley stated, “We are very disappointed that the season ended before we could compete. Several shooters on the team have been on the team for three years and I had high expectations that this would be the year we would win our division.” E-Sports Participants are Frank Ebert, Andrew Smart, DaCoda Yancey, John Griffin and Jonas Ramsey.
Archery Team Coach Cordova stated, “the archery team worked very hard weekly in practice and improved their individual skills” Top Shooters at Regionals are High School Archery Team: 1st, Dreken Nicholson; 2nd, Derek Nicholson and 3rd, Manav Prefecto. Middle School Archery Team: 1st, Cason Bunch; 2nd, Austin Cordova and 3rd, Elizabeth Archer.
Individual Awards; High School is MVP, Dreken Nicholson; Most Improved, Leamon Griffin; Best Overall Shooter,Derek Nicholson and Top Teammate- Manav Prefecto
Middle School: MVP, Cason Bunch; Most Improved, Elizabeth Archer; Best Overall Shooter- Austin Cordova and Top Teammate, Jenna Criner.
Lead Hill Special Olympics participated in Area 2 Bowling and Basketball. Coach Leslie Hunter stated, “to my disappointment, we did not get to go to track and field. I was very sad as it is my favorite. Some of my students say bowling is their favorite and I know of one boy that favors our basketball event for sure!” Area 2 Bowling results: Deja, 1st; Shane, 1st; Fender, 1st; Sebastian, 1st; Joseph, 1st and Christian, 1st. Area 2 Basketball results: Fender, 2nd; Shane, 1st and Joseph, 2nd. Coach Hunter is so proud of all her athletes! The Special Olympics is one the favorite things about her job. She appreciates everyone for the continued support of Lead Hill School District! Unfortunately the school was unable to complete their entire 2019-2020 athletic season. Student athletes, coaches and all of the fans are looking forward to the spring sports season.
