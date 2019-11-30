Fred and Edna Gardener celebrated Thanksgiving with a big family gathering at son Danny Hall’s home.
Happy Belated Wedding Anniversary to Kenny and Candy Hairald Nov. 19. Happy Wedding Anniversary to Dick and Ruth Siefert Dec. 7.
Tomorrow, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m., Diamond City United Methodist Church is hosting their Annual Soup Supper and Christmas Carol Singing. Everyone is invited.
Happy Birthday to Edna Gardner Dec. 6 and Happy Birthday to Edna’s granddaughter Morgan Hall Dec. 10
The Broken Vessel Resale Shop will be open today 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Free Toys, housewares, misc.
The 2019 “Christmas on the Hill”, Lead Hill Community Christmas takes place Saturday Dec. 7 starting with the Christmas Parade at 1pm. For those participating, please line up at the Lead Hill Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., announcements + Pictures with Santa take place around the Veterans Park. Lead Hill School has several student organizations selling hot beverages and sweets. Make an Ugly Christmas Sweater and win cash. A $2 entry is required. To enter the Bake Off contest, bring your items to “The Well” from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Each entry is $5 and $2 for each additional entry. The winner will receive a Christmas apron, an engraved pie pan, & a cash prize. At 5pm, Winners will be announced and the Tree Lighting at the Veterans Park. For information, contact Tessa Thompson at (870) 577-1429. In case of inclement weather the event will be moved to the Lead Hill School Gym.
Lead Hill Baptist will host a Senior Game Night at 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
