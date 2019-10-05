A memorial service will be held today for Arthur “Artie” Elliott at the State Park in Lakeview at 1 p.m. Saturday. Art’s family owned the Evergreen Restaurant (the Cove) in Diamond City and he graduated from Lead Hill School where he played baseball for the Lead Hill Tigers. He was 58 years old.
The last Park Pickin’s Flea Market of the year takes is ongoing today till around 2 p.m. at the City Park.
Today our Lead Hill Fire Department’s Fall Flea Market is ongoing. There are also sales going on around the area for Ozark Buy Ways Buy Days.
Wind up your Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. , at the L.H. School with a Community Pep Rally on the softball field. Enjoy a chili cook off with cash prizes, concessions. Free admission! Bring a lawn chair, bon fire, meet student athletes.
Fire Department Ladies Aux is taking orders for pecans at $9.50 per pound; halves or pieces.
Call Sammie at (870) 715-5676. They hope to have them before Thanksgiving.
The Lead Hill Booster Club is selling t-shirts with the LHS shirt emblem for $10.00 and the Bull Blast t-shirt for $5.00. Please contact Mindy Harmon at mharmon@leadhillschools.net if you are interested in seeing what sizes are available and purchasing a shirt.
Congratulation to Lead Hill Girls Golf Team taking third place in State. They are also district champions. Kaya Huebner: Medalist, Charlie Nix: Medalist runner up
Manav Perfecto: qualified Individually for state
Lead Hill City Council Meetings take place the second Thursday of each month.
The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard in Diamond City completed the installation of a Walk-in-Freezer, with a Grant provided by Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas. Much appreciation goes out to Bailey Cement Company, Kenny Hardaman of Lead Hill, Gary Kish Drywall residents of Twin Lakes Recovery Home, Gary Kish, Tubby Steeg, Don West and Samuel Burleson. These men gave of their talents and time to complete the addition to house the Walk-in-Freezer able to hold a truck load of food for those in need of assistance in our community. Currently the pantry provides for 150 families. Donations are welcome. Send to GNFC, P.O. Box 1104 Diamond City, AR 72630. To donate or volunteer contact Sharon at 870-754-5129 or Ademar at 870-715-7998.
Next Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., The G.N. Food Cupboard will host their annual Chili Supper fund raiser and Silent Auction at the Diamond City Community Center. This event provides funding for Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to families in need. The Auction will include a 43" TV, Keurig Coffee Maker and many other items. Come Join the Fun and Fellowship.
