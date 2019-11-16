What a wonderful Veterans Day Ceremony that took place at the Lead Hill School. Veterans were welcomed by Mrs.Tami Richey. Followed by opening prayer by Mallorie Ott, Pledge of Allegiance lead by Alex Getman, National Anthem led by the Lead Hill Choir, introduction of Military Guest by Kaya Huebner. Guest Speakers were State Representative Jack Fortner and State Senator Scott Flippo. The Lead Hill Choir sang “I’m Proud to be an American” and L.H Band performed “Some Gave All”. The Stitch in Time Quilt Guild presented Valor Quilts to Billy Harris-Army, Glenn DeHan-Marines, Phil Swan- Navy-Sea Bees, Eddie Farmer-Army and Mark Blount-Army. Taps was performed by Dalton Decker and a closing Prayer by Allison Lanston. Afterward, students and staff served Veterans lunch in the school bistro.
VFW Member Fred Gardner along with many others helped at the Veterans Parade in Branson.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Olivia Clary Nov. 6, Mark Grozis Nov. 7, Brenda Nutter and Neely Nuessner Nov. 9, Cotton Rogers, Nov. 10. Happy birthday to Sarah Akins Nov. 14. Happy birthday to Dave Farrar Nov. 16 and to Dorothy Grober Nov. 16, Happy birthday to Maxine Hanlin Nov. 17, Happy birthday to Bob Branham and to Barbra Heuer both on Nov. 18 and Happy birthday to Bob Murrell Nov. 19.
Happy Belated 8th birthday to Devyn McCleary and congratulation for making the honor roll at school. Devyn celebrated at the Diamond City Playground with family and friends. Fun was had by all on a beautiful Ozarks fall day.
Happy wedding anniversary to Bill and Phyllis Nay Nov. 15, to Val and Betty Steckly Nov. 18, and to Chuck and Sherri Ritchey Nov. 21.
Our Toy Drive is on, boxes are located at the at the School gym, Lead Hill Dollar General and at the Bunker Restaurant at the golf course. All donations are appreciated
Support the school library and our students by joining the Book Fair Car Show on Saturday, December 14! Registration is $10. Registration funds will purchase a book for each student! A Spectator's Choice trophy will be given for the top voted auto! Lunch is provided by members of Lead Hill First Baptist Church.
WANTED: Bridge substitutes for a friendly, hospitable group who likes bridge and loves getting together each Thursday at the Diamond City Community Center. If interested, please contact Syma Medley at (870) 715-5998 or Lila Dooley at (870) 436-2258.
A Community Thanksgiving service will be held 3 pm Sunday the 24th, at the Diamond City Community Center . The service, sponsored by the Lake Area Ministers Association for the benefit of the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard and to promote Gods love through service to others. Pastor Curly Johnson will bring the message. Donations of canned goods, 5 lb bags of flour or sugar or cash will be appreciated.
Mayor Linda Miracle is hosting the second annual home cooked meal at the Community Center on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. With two great choices, no one needs to eat Thanksgiving Dinner alone.
