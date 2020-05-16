Today, Saturday, is Armed Forces Day. Created August 31, 1949, and approved by President Harry S. Truman, who wanted to show that America’s military was ready for any threat or challenge.
A correction from last week just in case anyone thought the Thrift Shop wanted items left in the rain. Please don’t. The shop is open Thursdays and Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Congratulations to Charlie Nix and Eli King for being the recipients of the $250 PTO Scholarship!,
Happy Birthday to Randy Center, May 6; Connie Branham, May 15; Charles Simon, May 17 and Hannah Clary May 18.
Academic Year in the USA, or AYUSA, is looking for Host Families for the 2020-2021 school year! Refer a new family and when they take a student you will receive a $200 referral bonus. The following exchange students are needing homes ASAP. Ignacio, a sweet 15 year old boy from Spain. He loves basketball, family activities and sports. Patricia is a 14 year old girl from Spain. She loves basketball, skiing, snowboarding and volleyball. Jenny is a 15 year old girl from Germany. She loves photography, swimming and travel. All students get a complete physical before coming to the United States. Please open your hearts and homes to these young people and make their dream come true. For more information call 870-365-2815, email trogers@ayusa.org or go to www.ayusa.org.
Some of our Future Business Leaders of America members competed virtually in our State FBLA competition with schools across the state, and were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony to see who would qualify to attend National Conference virtually this summer. I’m proud to say that four students qualified to represent our school. I’m so proud of these students and their hard work and dedication to their event and our chapter! 1st Place- Gavin Dickey in Advertising (this is Gavin’s second time competing nationally) 3rd Place- Cameron Berlin, Mercedes Crump and Destiny Davis in Community Service
The VFW is collecting used Greeting Cards and eyeglasses to be repurposed. Drop off at the Thrift Shop or you can bring ‘em to me Suzy Trimble here at 111 Mimosa St, and leave on my porch. Ph. 870-436-2452.
Please watch out for turtles on the roads as the weather warms up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.