I want to wish you all a safe and very Happy Thanksgiving.
Come join us at Peel Full Gospel Church for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This is your open invitation taking place Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call and make reservations to allow for a head count. You can dine in with social distancing or carry out. For more information, call 870 436-1186
The American Legion Post 340 is hosting a Turkey Shoot each Sunday, ending sometime in December. Sign-up will be at 12:30 p.m., with the first round at 1 p.m. Winner has their choice of a ham or turkey. Everyone is invited, come out and win your holiday dinner. For more Information call, Phil Swan at 870-754-0844.
Lead Hill School is holding a Shoebox for Soldiers event. Suggested items: healthcare, body lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, band-aids, surgical tape, gauze, Tylenol, Tums, allergy/cold medicine, Gold Bond foot powder, Lotriman Ultra, baby wipes, sunblock, chapstick, deodorant, razors, eye-drops, Ben Gay, Icy Hot and Q-tips You may also consider putting together a supply box for a female soldiers. Snacks such as beef jerky, dried-fruit, Pop-Tarts, hard candy, mixed nuts, granola bars, fruit roll-ups, Ramen noodles, tuna in a pouch, gum, mints, powdered drink mixes, water flavor enhancers or other nonperishable food items. Other items that would be appreciated are: AA and AAA batteries, board games, word-search, sudoku puzzles, CD’s, DVD’s, pens and pencils, handheld games, duct tape, electrical tape, superglue, flip-flops, white socks, hats, gloves, and blankets.Please, no glass, homemade items, pork products or aerosol products, Per Customs Regulations. Drop off at LH School or LH City Hall to be delivered to Mrs. Peerce.
Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce and Lead Hill Saddle Club will be sponsoring a Cowboy Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. There will be a parade, shopping, food, rodeo and more! Classics Car Show and Shine Car Show from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lead Hill City Park on Arena Rd. Registration is $5 per entry. Registration for the Christmas Bake Off will be at The Well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fees are $3 for the first entry and additional entries $1. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Three categories: pies, cookies/bar and other. Prizes will be category winners and overall grand prize winner. The parade starts at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Vendors, Games, Food, and Christmas Pictures at the Park. For vendor application, go to: https://form.jotform.com/203067378121148. At 5 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting, Reading of the True Meaning of Christmas and Kids’ Parade around the rodeo.
