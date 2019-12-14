A big shout out to Tessa Thompson and L.H. Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Cale Thompson and all the elves who set up the Veterans Park for “Christmas on the Hill” It was a beautiful day and evening for a parade, the Christmas tree lighting and candle light song. Lights are ongoing, come check them out.
Hope you all get out to Kim and Steve McQuitty’s place and see the wonderful decorations for Christmas on MC 2061/ Camp Galilee Road. They will run through New Years and they’ve added new pieces this year.
Today, Lead Hill School Rock N’ Book Fair Roll and Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for the car show is $10. Bring your spare change to vote for Spectator’s Choice. Enjoy music, door prizes and food provided by Pastor Kerley and the L.H. First Baptist Church. All funds will purchase a book for each student! Spectator's Choice trophy will be given for the top voted car! Questions? Contact Ms. Amy Curtis, Library Media Specialist at (870) 436-6227.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Edna Gardner Dec. 6 and Jeff Johnson Dec. 8.
Congratulations to the top 10 spelling bee contestants for grades 1-4! These students will attend the county spelling bee in Jan. 1st place, Violet Abraham, 2nd place Isaac Smith, 3rd place Mila Bagwell, Rodney Wessels, Bryson Fulton, Dayton Leedom, Laney Daniels, Alexis Dean, Carly Austin and Katelyn Dean.
Next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Diamond City Community Center is hosting a Christmas Party with Santa and lots of goodies.
Chuck Strum tells us last Spring a water line broke at our local American Legion building. Kenny Hardeman uncovered about 50 yards of line, but no such luck there. The leak persisted, deep underground, until, after a heavy rain, Commander David Gaines spotted water surfacing near the building. Problem solved! Bill Kingery closed up the old dig; Phil Swan and the VFW Commander John Hall dug up and repaired the break. Good Job, fellows. The Legion holds Bingo Thursdays. Early bird 6 p.m., 7 p.m. starts.
Diamond City now has a newspaper stand right outside city hall.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary invites new members. To qualify you must be related to a Veteran who was in a foreign war zone. A husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter, grandfather, grandmother, granddaughter or grandson. Men and Women are invited to join in a monthly meeting which takes place the third Tuesday of each month in the L.H. School Cafeteria. They start with a pot luck at 6pm then a meeting at 7 p.m. For information contact Commander John Hall (870) 577-3426.
