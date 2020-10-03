Diamond City United Methodist Church at 113 E Sunset, is hosting their Annual Trash/Treasure Sale today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A big variety of items. Don’t miss this.
The Farmer’s Market is on this morning from 9am across from the Post Office.
Lead Hill was well represented at the 2020 District Fair with 23 students showing 27 animals. In spite of the uncertainty and challenges these kids faced this year, we are not only proud of their accomplishments, but more importantly, their work ethic and how they conducted themselves each day. Congratulations to our great Tigers.....we can't wait until next year!
Welcome Millie Parsley as a new member to Lead Hills VFW Auxiliary Post 10417. Millie is Anna Lea Parsley’s mother-in-law, she is 101years old. She’s lived in this area all of her life and was a homemaker on the family’s farm raising 3 sons: Jerry, Larry and Bobby and has 6 grandchildren. The Oldest Auxiliary member is Lona Moore 105 years old. Also new members are Lona Moore’s granddaughter Kathy Espy.
Congratulation to our Tiger Golf Team for winning the District Championship. Team members are Manav Perfecto, Phoenix Tappy, Jayce Williams and Zac Catron. The team will now be competing at the State Tournament in Glenwood, Arkansas Wednesday, Oct. 7. Best of luck to all. Bring it home boys!
Broken Vessels Resales Shop will be giving away free coats starting Oct. 15. If you would like to donate gently used clean coats, drop off during our business hours Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The shop is not accepting clothing until the end of October.
Market Day on the Hill, Saturday, October 17 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at the Lead Hill City Park, near the Rodeo Arena. Come check out our vendors, amazing food and music! Vendor fees, 10x10 space with electricity access $20; 10x10 without electricity $10 Application form: https://form.jotform.com/202306812596152
Affordable Vet in Harrison is holding a cat spay and neuter clinic at discounted price Tuesday Oct. 27. Females $50, males $35. A one year rabies shot is included. A $20 non-refundable deposit with credit or debit is due when you make an appointment and goes toward your bill. Payment in full is due at the time of drop off. Cats must be secured in a carrier or trap. Call 870 741-9447 for an appointment.
