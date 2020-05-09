Happy Mother's Day to all. Our Thrift Shop is opening up Thursdays and Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please do drop off items in the rain.
The VFW is collecting used greeting cards and eyeglasses to be repurposed. Drop off at the thrift shop. Also, you can bring ‘em to me Suzy Trimble here at 111 Mimosa St. and leave on my porch. Phone number is 870-436-2452.
The Lead Hill greenhouse is closed, Mr Clary and the students of FFA appreciate all of you who came out to support the business.
Happy Birthday to Pam Milligan on May 5, Jackie Joe Hudson, May 15 and Ethel Binegar May 16,
The Broken Vessels Resale Shop will be open every Thursday and Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until further notice. They will reevaluate May 30.
The Diamond Hills Country Club, Bunker is celebrating Mother's Day with a special dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with take out only. Ham, scallop potatoes, green beans, roll and strawberry shortcake $6.9 and $7.99 with a side salad.
For emergencies, Diamond City’s United Methodist Lighthouse, Diamond City's 1st Baptist are designated shelters. Lead Hill’s First Baptist has a Red Cross shelter. After a storm, the Community Center and the Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church are open for meals and additional shelter.
The Diamond City United Methodist church will be open for Mother’s Day and the Lutheran Church, May 24.Check out your local church on FaceBook for times.
Donations are needed for upkeep of our local cemeteries . For Cedar Grove, send to Dorothy Taylor, 14711 Cedar Grove Road, Lead Hill 72644. For Locust Cemetery, Sue Trimble, PO Box 477, Lead Hill 72644. For the Milum Cemetery Fund, PO Box 302, Lead Hill 72644. A note from one of Milum’s board members; the dumpster is for cemetery use only. Please do not dump other items..
Turtles are on the move now that it’s warming up. If you see a turtle in the road, and it is safe to pull over, pick them up by grasping firmly by both sides of the body, in front of their hind legs. Always keep them moving in the same direction they were headed. Do not try to make them change course, Once they’re safe on the other side, leave them alone. Moving them to an unfamiliar location can subject them to foreign diseases and parasites that they lack a natural immunity to, so that should be avoided. Large snapping turtles have long necks and can bite hard, so instead of picking them up, gently push them from behind to safety with a blunt object. Don’t use anything sharp that could cause injury.
