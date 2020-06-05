I apologize for posting the Rabies Clinic last Saturday. I heard that Dr. Tim, the veterinarian, canceled due to his concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
A shout out to Weldon Bell, happy belated birthday wishes June 3; happy birthday to my friend Sally Healey, June 12; happy birthday to Sonja Foster, June 13 and happy birthday to June Pond, June 14. Today, The Broken Vessel Resale Shop is holding a Free Days event outside (weather permitting). Please consider a donation for our Back to School Event to purchase new socks and underwear.
Today and every Saturday, a farmers market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the L.H. First Baptist Church, across from the post office. The event is hosted by the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce. Spaces are $5 each, first come, first serve. Bring your own tables and set up. You can sell whatever items you like. The Chamber is looking forward to growing and making changes needed as they go through this first season. If you are interested in selling all season through Oct.17, a season pass is $50 - which would save you 50%. If you have any questions, contact Aundrea Rogers, Chamber Representative leading the charge on the Farmers Market. She is available for any questions through the Chamber Facebook page or her personal Facebook.
The lake is full but we are still here and open for business with Two Friends Café, The Well Pizza, The D.G, Country Market, our DC/LH Thrift Shop and the Broken Vessel Resale Shop. Down the road, the Diamond City Community Center has reopened, resorts are open, Diamond Hill Golfing and the Bunker restaurant is open.
In accordance with the Governor, June 1 will begin Phase 1 of the return of team sports will begin. This comes with specific restrictions that must be followed. Each individual coach will communicate with their athletes along with parents/guardians on an exact start date and times their athlete will be able to begin Phase 1.The school has purchased masks for coaches and athletes. Masks must be worn at certain times during workouts. It will be the athletes responsibility to maintain and keep track of that mask. More information will be forthcoming when Phase 2 nears implementation.
