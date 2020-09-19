The Farmers Market, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce is ongoing this morning in the Baptist Church parking lot across from the Post Office.
Interested in community events? Have fresh ideas? Looking for a way to give back?
Come join the L.H. Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting taking place 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday monthly at Lead Hill/Arena City Park, weather permitting. Please bring a lawn chair. Check out the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce FB page for alternate location.
Individual Chamber Memberships have been prorated for the rest of 2020. Join for just $12.50 Mail checks to L.H. Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 61, Lead Hill, AR 72644
The Lead Hill Fire Departments Auxiliary is taking orders for Pecans again this year. $9.50 per pound, halves or pieces. Taking orders till Nov. 3. Call Sammie at 870-715-5696.
Happy Belated Birthday to my neighbor and friend Mary Farmer, Sept. 12; Deena Lawrence, Sept. 19; Judy Crosby, Sept. 21 and Shirly Lasley, Sept 22.
Broken Vessel Resale Fall clothing sale is ongoing and the Ladies at Tetelestai House are making masks to sell with proceeds going to their house.
It’s time to place your Fall mum order through L.H. F.F.A. These gorgeous mums are huge measuring at 18-22” tall x 20-24” wide. They are available in the following colors: yellow, red, bronze, white and tri-color. Each mum is $15.00. You can place an order by contacting one of the FFA students, Abe Clary at 870-416-0599, or one of the school offices at 870-436-0506 or 870-436-5249. Abe Clary says they should be here by the end of September. The Students appreciate your continued support.
“Rock’n the River” at Lead Hill City Park is scheduled for Oct. 2 through 4. The event is free to the public.
The Chamber of Commerce is planning a large market event Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendor fees will be: 10x10 space with electricity access $20 and 10x10 without electricity $10 . We are limited on the number of vendors we can have in total Vendor application: https://form.jotform.com/202306812596152.
