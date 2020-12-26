You can go on Facebook to hear the Lead Hill School’s Kindergarten-6th grades and J.r High Beginner Band’s Christmas music program. The band and choir are directed by Lynn Sindland.
The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard handed out one hundred fifty Christmas dinners. A big shout out to all who donated and to all the volunteers who made this possible.
It was so nice to hear carolers in the neighborhood. I hope you all had a nice Christmas.
Much appreciation to all of you who supported the Angel Tree.
Happy belated 53rd wedding anniversary wish to Eddie and Mary Farmer on Dec. 16.
Happy birthday to Becky Clary, Dec. 19; Brandon Curtis, Dec. 20; Amy Dixon, Dec. 23; Martha Gimenez, Dec. 30; Jared Burleson and Tina Burleson, Jan. 3 and Ashley Farrar Jan. 5.
The American Legion appreciates all who helped make the 2020 American Legion Turkey Shoot program a big success. Much fun was had and lots of turkeys and hams were won. The Legion would ask you to mark your calendars for the 3rd Sunday in January (Jan. 17) for the monthly shooting activity. The monthly shoots will be similar to the Turkey Shoot but with different prizes. Watch for more information upcoming.
