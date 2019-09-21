Times flies, Monday will be the first day of Autumn.
This evening, Saturday, at 6 p.m., ladies of all ages in Lead Hill and surrounding areas are cordially invited to a night of blessings at L.H. First Baptist Church “Tame Dame Dinner”. Guest speaker is Jeanie Tomlinson There will be door prizes given throughout the evening. Admission is $2. Hope to see you there.
Much appreciation goes out to Steven Seeley for placing trash containers out around our city park. It would be so nice if everyone would pick up trash they see around.
Happy birthday to my friend, Judy Senter, Sept. 19, happy 3rd birthday to little Isabella Breger, Sept. 20. Proud parents are Marsha and Baily. Happy belated birthday wishes to my wonderful neighbor and friend Mary Farmer Sept.12. Happy birthday to Dorothy Taylor, Sept. 15, Happy birthday to Judy Crosby, Sept. 21, and Shirley Lasley, Sept. 22, Happy Birthday to Rickey Curtis on Sept. 23.
Happy 55th wedding anniversary to Kenny and Judy Hardman, Sept. 19. Happy 40th wedding anniversary to Bob and Sandy Aliotta Sept. 22. Happy belated wishes Mark and Debbie Blount on their 50th wedding anniversary in July.
Pastor Don and Wanda Riechers enjoyed a going away party at the Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church where Don served as for many years. He was also the VFW Post Chaplain. They have moved to Iowa to be closer to family. We wish them all the best. Their new address is Keystone Place, Apt 354, 1275 W. Forevergreen Road, North Liberty, Iowa, 52317.
Tables are still available for the Lead Hill Fire Departments Fall Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 5. This is always a good time. They serve breakfast and lunch. For information or to reserve tables, all Sammie at (870) 715-5676.
Our last Park Pickin’s Flea Market of the year takes place Oct. 5. For information call Mary Farmer at (870) 436-7388.
Oct. 5, Lead Hill School is hosting a community pep rally that will include a chili cook off with cash prizes, there will be concessions, and an introduction of all the student athletes to the community. Everyone in our community is invited to our school to support our students.
Many of us turn in our used greeting cards and eye glasses to our L.H. Thrift Shop. VFW Aux. member Karan Sheid has recently packed up over 1100 card fronts and sent them off to St Jude’s for their fundraiser. Old eyeglasses are given to the Lions Club where they will be repaired and given to those needing them. Our Thrift Shop is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
