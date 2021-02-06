To my fellow correspondent Dixie Martin, can’t believe I’m saying this, your good news bad news turned out to be kind’a good. But my oh my, those symptoms sounded just like COVID-19. Still the Flu is no picnic. Hope your feeling better.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Nancy Albright, Feb. 1; Krissy Stapleton, Feb. 6; Marcia Simons, Feb. 7 and my daughter, Darlene, Feb. 7.
Happy wedding anniversary to Randy and Tina Rogers, Feb.12.
Congratulations to all students that competed in the District VI Virtual Spring Future Business Leader of America conference and a huge shout out to those that qualified for State Conference! All students went above and beyond to prepare, compete and represent our school despite the obstacles this year has brought! Their dedication to FBLA is a true reflection of their leadership, and I'm so proud to be their teacher! Way to go Tigers!2nd Place-Dalton Decker in Business Law; 3rd Place- Satori Cooper in E-Business; 3rd Place- Cody Paul and Phoenix Tappy in Graphic Design; 4th Place- Lily Norman in Marketing; 5th Place- Harley Lee in Organizational Leadership; 6th Place- Izzy Bear in Advertising
Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the Cupid Shuffle that was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at Diamond City Community Center.
Diamond Hill Country Club is offering a special thru Feb. 14. Winter “Ten Round” Special, 10 rounds with cart $250 plus tax. For information call 870-422-7613
Lead Hill Christian Church will hold a weekly prayer meeting Tuesdays at 6 p.m. targeted on the needs of anyone in the community. Prayers are for health, healing, marriages, lost family members, depression or addictions. Any need you may have. We want to agree with you in prayer to gain God's help for your life. Prayers will continue till all prayer requests are finished being prayed for. We are also praying for our nation, state and community. Everyone is welcome. It's in the annex. The church is across the street from the school and has a new pastor and a couple of international missionaries.
