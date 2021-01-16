I hope you are all staying clear of the COVID-19 virus. It is going around Boone County. Please wear your mask and try to stay home as much as possible. I know it’s not easy.
Get well wishes to Rita Hunter as she continues to improve after shoulder surgery.
I was so sorry to hear about the death of Vic Jarvi at his home on Jan. 9. My sympathy to his wife Cathy and family. There will be a service to be announced later this year.
The Diamond City Community Center was originally built to be used by Lead Hill and Diamond City. The Lead Hill will hold their annual meeting at the Diamond City Community Center Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. With a theme “Cupid Shuffle.” This is a free community valentine event. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a nice evening. Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce is an organization dedicated to the economic development and growth of the greater Lead Hill area.
Happy birthday to Ruth Siefert, Jan. 15; Rita Ward, Jan. 18; James Sprinkle, Jan. 18 and Nancy Brown, Jan. 21
The Broken Vessel has had a problem with donations being taken from in front the shop. If you have donations, please call 870-577-0373 so your donations can be put up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.