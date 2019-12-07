Today “Christmas on the Hill”, takes place here starting with the Christmas Parade at 1p.m. Those participating, please line up 12:30 p.m. at the Lead Hill Baptist Church. At 2 p.m., announcements + Pictures with Santa take place around the Veterans Memorial Park. Bring your Ugly Christmas Sweater and win cash. There is a $2 entry fee. Enter the Bake Off contest, bring your items to “The Well” from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Each entry is $5 and $2 for each additional entries. The winner will receive a Christmas apron, an engraved pie pan, & a cash prize. At 5 p.m., Winners will be announced + the Tree Lighting at the Veterans Park. For information, contact Tessa Thompson at (870) 577-1429. In case of inclement weather the event will be moved to the Lead Hill School Gym.
Happy Birthday to my good friend Barb Phillips Dec. 7, Happy Birthday to to Carl Brown Dec. 8.
Ademar and Jimmie Lou Nuessner spent 5 days in Alexandria, Va. to attend a wedding of their nephew Paulo Oliveira. His Aunt Daniela attended school here in Lead Hill in the early 80's. Thanksgiving was spent at Jimmie Lou's sister, Linda's, house in Harrison. Six sisters and family members were there.
Annie Fournier tells me a wonderful Thanksgiving Dinner was had by all at the Peel Gospel Church. The meal was awesome and a lot of heart and warmth was put into by Missy Johnson and her crew. In between serving the community Missy is off to home of the less fortunate and home bound families and seniors. Grateful to Have Missy Johnson dedicating yourself to our communities!
The Thanksgiving Service sponsored by the Area Ministers Association netted $717 for the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard Sunday afternoon. Approximately 45 people contributed to the program. Solos by Anna Darnell, Rodger Smith and Shari Marshall added to the celebration.
Attention Home School Parents. Lead Hill School District has an online program they are inviting you to check out and be a part of. For more information contact Superintendent Tami Richey at (870) 754-9868 or trichey@leadhillschools.net
Next Saturday, come out to Lead Hill School Rock N Roll. Support the school library and our students by joining the Book Fair Car Show. Registration is $10. Registration funds will purchase a book for each student! A Spectator's Choice trophy will be given for the top voted auto! Lunch is provided by members of Lead Hill First Baptist Church Lead Hill.
