On Saturday Nov.16, Jimmie Lou Nuessner and five of her sisters had lunch with their niece from Florida, Karen Sefton at the Bunker, Diamond Hills Country Club, also attending was her niece, Kathy Harman and Jimmie's daughter in law, Jane Ann Nuessner. After lunch they all went out to their sister Marilyn’s home in Bergman for dessert and to see her home decorated for Christmas. They had a lot of laughs and shared a lot of memories.
Fred and Edna Gardner along with Dorothy Leelman and John Hall attended a VFW District meeting in Mountain Home. VFW Post 10417 is proud to announce that a gentleman has joined the Auxiliary.
The 2019 “Christmas on the Hill”, Lead Hill Community Christmas takes place Saturday Dec. 7 starting with the Christmas Parade at 1pm. For those participating, please line up at the Lead Hill Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., announcements + Pictures with Santa take place around the Veterans Park. Make an Ugly Christmas Sweater and win cash. A $2 entry is required. To enter the Bake Off contest, bring your items to “The Well” from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Each entry is $5 and $2 for each additional entry. The winner will receive a Christmas apron, an engraved pie pan, & a cash prize. At 5 p.m., Winners will be announced + the Tree Lighting at the Veterans Park. For information, contact Tessa Thompson at (870) 577-1429. In case of inclement weather the event will be moved to the Lead Hill School Gym.
Happy Birthday to Jim Wisnieski Nov. 18 and to his wife Mary Gilroy Wisnieski Nov. 25. The couple spent some time in their Neb. home where they celebrated Jim’s 80th birthday. Also they enjoyed the company of Chad & Gina Whited sho were hunting deer in the area. Also they attended Jim’s Aunt’s 107 birthday party.
The Broken Vessel Resale Shop will be open Wednesday Nov. 27 and Saturday Nov. 30. Dec. 6 & 7 there will be Free Toys, housewares, misc.
I want to with all a Happy Thanksgiving. This is your open invite if you do not have a place to go the Thanksgiving Dinner. Come out and enjoy great food with great people on Thanksgiving Day at Peel Full Gospel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner is free. For information call Missy at (870) 436-1186. Also dinner will be served free at the Diamond City Community Center.
