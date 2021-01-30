Our own Billy Markle called to say she had been in North Ark Hospital with pneumonia where she received 4 units of blood. She asked if anyone gives blood through the hospital could they please give in her name.
Jody Farmer at The Broken Vessel Resale Shop, Lead Hill, will donate all sales to the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard next Friday, Feb. 5.
Happy Birthday to Carolyn Harris Jan. 29 and Cole Bates on Feb.10.
The Lead Hill Mayor and City Council welcomed Dallas Leedom as an Honorary Mayor at last night’s meeting. Dallas was interested in how a city works, the roll of the Mayor, and wanted to come learn about it all. That old saying “ it takes a village” rings true now more than ever to teach the youth in our community to get involved in their home towns.Thanks for coming out Dallas!!
The Lead Hill City Council has an open seat to fill. To be on the council you must live in city limits of Lead Hill, attend one meeting a month, and have a desire to work together to improve our city. Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. is the next council meeting. The council will welcome residents who are interested in serving on the council. Please come and share your thoughts on how you can serve our community.
Last week NARMC, Northark, and Boone County Health Department as well as many, many volunteers generously donated their time to successfully vaccinate COVID-19 to more than 500 eligible community residents. It was a labor of love for all the volunteers who participated in the event. It was extremely well organized, wait times were minimal no complaints were heard. There were smiles and thanks from all. There was no job too big or too small for Randy Esters, Sammie Cribbs, Josephine Kershaw, Josh Bright, and many others who took time out of their busy day to help keep things running smoothly. I just love living in this community.
Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce has cancelled the Cupid Shuffle that was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at Diamond City Community Center.
