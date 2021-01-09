Lead Hill School, 9th-12th graders, if you are interested in playing soccer, there will be a soccer meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 2:15 p.m. in the old gym.
Congratulations to Lead Hill’s Lily Norman for reaching her 1,000th career point! Awesome job, Lily!
Congratulations to T.J. Catron for reaching his 1,000th point for his career. Great job, T.J.!
Dorothy Leelman appreciates all your thoughts and prayers. No broken bones but she hit her chest on steering wheel in a car accident. She is doing much better this week.
Happy 52nd Wedding Anniversary to John and Joan Hall Jan. 3.
Happy Birthday to Jared Burleson and Tina Burleson, Jan. 3; Darlene Blue, Jan. 3; Ashley Farrar, Jan. 5; Madelyn Ray Hardman, Jan. 6; my good friend Patty Stewart, Jan. 11; Happy 13th birthday to my granddaughter Samantha, Jan. 11; Scott Burelson, Jan. 10, Bobby Lawrence Jan. 11; James Riggs, Jan. 13; Janelle Farmer, Jan. 17 and Charles Dixon, Jan. 17.
Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce is an organization dedicated to the economic development and growth of the Greater Lead Hill area. Their Annual Meeting will be held at Diamond City Community Center Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a theme “ Cupid Shuffle.” A free community valentine event. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a nice evening.
