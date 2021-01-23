Lead Hill School congratulates our District Spelling Bee Winners! K-4: 1st place; Isaac Smith, 2nd Place; Carly Austin and Runners-up; Chloe Wall & Laney Daniel. Grades 5 to 8, 1st Place: Rayvenn Danes, 2nd Place; Sofia Macedo. Grades 9-12, 1st Place; Cody Paul, 2nd Place: Malia Ragland.
Happy Birthday to Bobby Lawrence, Jan. 11; Charlie Dixon, Jan. 15; Debra Blount, Jan. 17; Sherry McPherson, Jan. 22; Sherry Ritchey, Jan. 25; and Carolyn Harris, Jan. 29.
The American Legion is hosting a Turkey Shoot the 3rd Sunday of each month. More info to come.
Some information from our VFW. To be eligible for membership in the VFW Auxiliary, you must be related to a VFW-eligible veteran: Step- and adopted parents, children, siblings (and half-siblings), grandparents and grandchildren are considered the same as biological parents, children, siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren and may join the VFW Auxiliary under their VFW-eligible veteran. Also Adopt a Member is a very important part of our Membership Program. If you have members who may not be able to pay their dues, “You can reach out and pay for that member’s dues for the year and make them realize how important their input is for to the organization.”
A message from Phil Swan; The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion are in the same boat and both organizations believe the importance of standing by our veterans. While we wait for our young veterans to finish the projects that keep them away from participating, we are working on the American Legion building and joining our dwindling forces to fix up the structure to be a place all local veterans can come to be with other veterans and their families. If we can develop more family activities, it is our sincere hope some of the younger veterans will step to the plate and seize the leadership so us old veterans can just fade away.
