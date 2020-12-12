Today the Broken Vessels is holding a $3 Bag Sale on clothing and accessories, belts, hats, scarves, gloves, ties and bras. Christian T are just $4. Open today from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. Regular hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Everyone had a great time last Saturday at The Cowboy Christmas Celebration . Much appreciation to our Chamber of Commerce members Aundrea Thompson Rogers, Aly Johnson, KC Johnson and Anna Young Matlock’s and I’m sure some elves for their hard work making it all possible. They are an amazing crew. Lead Hill is lucky to have them. Winners of the car show: 1st place, Cody Mathis, 1960 Chevy El Camino; 2nd place, Dave Elam 1955 Chevy 2 door and 3rd place, Carl Blevins 1972 Dodge Dart. Winners of the parade are 1st place, The Monarch Tabernacle Church; 2nd place, Thompson’s Woodworking and 3rd place, Harvest International Ministries Church. Bake off winners are: cake, Maghan Seeley; bread, Raymond Foster; and cookies, Teresa Simmons. Overall Grand Champ of the Bake Off is Meghan Seeley. Congratulation to Scott Burns, raffle winner of a gun rack. Xander appreciate all who participated.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10417 of Lead Hill held a membership luncheon with some Christmas fun. The event was hosted by the Post Auxiliary and held at the Diamond Hills Country Club’s bunker on the DEc 3. The management arranged a beautifully decorated setting. Masks and social distancing were planned for and observed, which didn't stop the group from having fun, as they enjoyed a great meal and hospitality. Edna Gardner, Auxiliary President and the Auxiliary officers appreciate owners, Wayne and Shar Hudson.
Happy Birthday to Kate Haerter Dec.14 and happy belated birthday wishes to Beverly Leffler, Dec. 4.
The Diamond City/Lead Hill American Legion Post 340 Turkey Shoot will be continuing each Sunday, through Dec. 20. Sign-up starts at 12:30 p.m. For information, call Phil Swan at 870-745-0844.
Note from Peel. Much appreciation to everyone who dropped off food last Saturday. Shout out to Mildred and Lee Hampton and the helpers from the Locust Church of Christ for helping deliver the food to the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard in Diamond City. If you or someone you know is food deprived, they distribute food on Wednesday mornings.
