The Farmers Market takes place this morning from 9 a.m. to noon across from the Post Office.
A little Birdy told me that Harrison's Sylvia Craig’s birthday is Aug 31. Happy Birthday to Anna Lee Parsley: Sept. 5.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to David and Kaye Farrar: Aug. 30 and Happy Anniversary to James and Carolyn Harris: Sept. 1 .
Dorothy Leelman of Diamond City was awarded by Arkansas Extension Homemakers for 73 years service. She joined in 1947 and served in Warm Springs and Coos Bay, Oregon; Orange, Texas; Ketchikan, Alaska; and Snow Flake, Arizona, holding office in all places. Dorothy is amazing! At 98 years of age, she served in World War II as a nurse and still holds memberships in the VFW and American Legion. She sits on the Board of Directors for the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard as well as the Homemakers. She participates in our exercise class three days a week where she is an inspiration to all of us.
Lead Hill School District is proud to introduce the new K-12 Counselor, Madison Ruley. She was born and raised in Harrison, graduated from Valley Springs and completed her BA in Education through Western Governors University. She’s been working this summer to get her office ready to welcome students back to school. Please feel free to drop by to say Hi in the Zen Den! She can’t wait to meet you all! You can find her story on FB, L.H. School District
Jody Farmer and friend Jackie Leininger took a road trip to the east coast from June 17 to June 29, driving through 16 states. At Paris, Kentucky, they visited a horse farm; at Williamstown, Kentucky, they saw the Ark encounter; through West Virginia and stayed in Allentown Pennsylvania; drove through New Jersey, New York, staying in Connecticut. Spent a day in Vermont, stopped by Ben and Jerry’s for awesome ice cream; toured a maple syrup farm observing the operation from buckets on the tap of trees to the tubing method. and of course buying maple syrup and ate maple ice cream. On to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, visiting a memorial where slaves had been discovered buried under the town. This was a very humbling experience. To a foggy Maine beach, eating fried clams and lobster cakes. Onward to Newport Road Island again eating excellent grilled tuna at the ocean. Enjoyed a three hour tour of Newport seeing the historical sites, mansions and the gorgeous ocean views. Stayed in Rehoboth, Delaware, another beautiful beach. They crossed over the Chesapeake Bay bridge tunnel into Virginia, staying in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Finally visited with friends in Smyrna, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.