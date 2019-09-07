Park Pickin’s Flea Market is ongoing today at Lead Hill City Park 'till around 2 p.m.
I enjoyed a membership luncheon hosted by VFW Post 10417 at Jamie’s in Harrison. Good food and good fellowship was had by all. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Lead Hill School Cafeteria. There’s a pot-luck at 6p.m. and a meeting at 7p.m. For information, call the Post President John Hall at (870) 436-8006.
Happy 104 birthday to Lona Moore, Happy Birthday to Anna Parsley Sept. 5 and to Fay Ogilvy Sept 6. All three ladies will celebrate at the home of Lona’s daughter, Kathy McGraw, tomorrow, Sunday Sept. 8.
Would like to remind everyone that the American Legion Post 340, Diamond City, hosts Bingo every Thursday night. Early Bird starts at 6 p.m. with the kitchen open, and regular bingo at 7 p.m. For information call David Gaines at (870) 436-5540.
If you or someone you know are interested, in driving a bus route for Lead Hill Schools, please call (870) 436-5250.
The Lead Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold a petition drive on Saturday, Sept.14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the fire station. Boone County Voters in the LH Fire District are asked to sign the petition so that the Boone County Tax Collector may automatically collect your fire dues at the time you pay your personal property tax. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served, Herb O’Brain Fire Chief.
Lead Hill Fire Department will hold their Fall Flea Market Saturday, October 5. To reserve tables, call Sammie at (870) 715-5676
Sunday, Oct. 5, Lead Hill School is hosting a Community Pep Rally that will include a chili cook off with cash prizes, there will be concessions, and an introduction of all the student athletes to the community. Everyone in our community is invited to our school to support our students.
