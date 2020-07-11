Diamond City Wide Yard Sale is ongoing today, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. DC City Hall is putting together a map, for information ,call 870-422-7217. You can get a map at the Post Office.
Everyone enjoyed our 4th of July Picnic and Parade. Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce appreciates all who came out to support the event. Winners of the parade are 1st place, Robert Roberson’s Patriotic Flag Truck; 2nd place, Lead Hill Career and Technical Education,FBLA, and FFA Lead Hill Future Farmers of America and 3rd place, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lead Hill Post 10417. A big shout out to PJ Sullivan for his help with the parade and to all those who’s hard work made the event successful. I would like express my appreciation to the Chamber of Commerce for carrying on when so many events were cancelled due to the coronavirus.
The fire department missed everyone sense they didn’t get to have the pancake breakfast.
Hope to get to see everyone at the Fall Flea Market in October.
The Farmers Market is ongoing this morning in the parking lot of the L.H. First Baptist Church, across from the post office. If you have any questions, contact is Aundrea Rogers, Chamber representative leading the charge on the Farmers Market. She is available for any questions through the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or her personal Facebook page.
Happy Birthday to my friend Sandy Aliotta, July 12; Happy Birthday to Virginia Cantrell, July 13 and Happy Birthday to Victoria Sprinkle, July 7.
