David Gains told us his first hummingbird of the year appeared Monday April 6, about a week earlier than usual. Lead Hill Fire Departments Spring Flea market has been canceled. Sammie O’Brian hopes to see everyone in the Fall.American Legion is closed for Bingo and meetings until further notice due to the virus.
Happy birthday to my friend Kathy Goode April 7, happy birthday to Pay Cagle April 3, happy birthday to Vic Jarvi April 13.
Greeting cards and eyeglasses are repurposed and can be dropped off at the DC/LH Rescue Squad Thrift Shop, open Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. or at Suzy Trimble’s, Ph. 436-2452.
Lead Hill faculty knows that many of you have heard that our students will not return to the Lead Hill School campus this school year. As a faculty we are extremely sad that we will not be able to finish the end of school activities with our students. We will continue to use AMI for the most effective instruction possible. Teachers are working through videos, Zoom, and other methods to connect with students. Plans are for food services to continue. Please know that we welcome calls, emails, and messages from you. Whatever you need we will work to help you. Continue looking for updates as changes are happening quicker than we can keep up with in most cases. Phones are open for calls at school!
A note from L.H.’s Ms. Curtis: This will help support the AMI instruction you are receiving. This does not replace it. Arkansas Teachers are working with Arkansas PBS (AETN) to help share programming during our AMI days. To find the channel, look for your local PBS station, not the national channel. It's available on ARKANSAS PBS. There is a list for providers and corresponding channels on the ArkansasPBS website. If you don't have cable, an antennae should pick it up. It may take some fiddling with. Otherwise, it's posted on https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/ArkansasAMI/k-2 after 4 pm each day. he daily schedule beginning weekdays at 8 a.m. will be divided into the following programming blocks: 8-9:30 a.m.: Grades Pre-K-2, 9:30-11 a.m.: Grades 3-5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Grades 6-8. Arkansas PBS is also available through select cable and satellite providers. More information about how to watch can be found at myarkansaspbs.org/channelinformation.
