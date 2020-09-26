Lead Hill School’s F.F.A students, showing at the Boone County Fair: Savana Peerce’s pig, Cason Bunch’s lamb, Khloe Pena’s goat, Zander Bell’s heifer, Jayce Williams heifer, Lucy Sindland’s heifer, Bella Huebner’s, pig, Malia Peerce’s heifer, Presley Lemon’s heifer, Emma McPherson’s heifer and Harley Lee’s rabbit. The Blue Ribbons went to Connor Berger’s rabbit. The red ribbons went to: Lily Norman’s goat and Mahayla Taulbee’s rabbit. Other blue ribbons were awarded to Nolan Turner’s rabbit and Sarah Norman’s goat. Dixie Turner’s rabbit won a blue ribbon as well as Harley Turner’s rabbit. Cameron Berlin’s goat earned blue and bed ribbons. Maddie Peerce’s rabbit won a blue ribbon. Jessie Ragan’s dairy cow won red and white ribbons. Hope I got all of you. Next week is district. Good Luck and Congratulations to all.
Sarah Harness is grateful to the good Lord and her 9 year old dog Tinker Bell for keeping her up at 3am to discover a fire in her air conditioner. She appreciates Glenda and the DC Fire Department for all their help.
Happy Birthday to Mary Lou Lohman andBill Burleson Sept. 29. Happy 58th Wedding Anniversary to Jim and Sheri Marshall Sept. 22.
The Farmer’s Market is on this morning from 9am across from the Post Office.
Visit our Diamond City/Lead Hill Rescue Squad Thrift Shop now open Thursdays and Saturdays 9am to around 1pm.
This evening at the Lead Hill Arena/City Park from 6 to 9pm, Cheyenne Autumn is performing Classic Country, Blues & Rockabilly. Put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun.
The Diamond City United Methodist Church at 113 East Sunset is hosting a Trash/Treasure Sale next Saturday, Oct 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the church. A space is $5. Bring your own tables. If it rains the sale take place on October 10. Questions or to reserve a space call Mildred Hampton; 870-754-3770 or Mary Mullen at 436-2004
Monday Night 4D Barrel Racing Series takes place Oct. 5 at the Lead Hill Arena/City Park. 6 p.m. Exhibitions, 8pm Race . Information 870-715-9934
Tuesday, Oct 6 the last Lead Hill Rodeo Series 2020 of the season takes place at the Arena/city park. Information 870-321-1319
Lead Hill Saddle Club is Hosting “Market Day on the Hill” Saturday, October 17, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Lead Hill Arena/City Park. Vendor fees are: 10x10 space w/ electricity $20; 10x10 space no/ electricity $10. They are limiting the number of vendors. We also will allow one vendor per company. Vendor Application: https://form.jotform.com/202306812596152
