This evening from 5 to 7 p.m., the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard will host their annual Chili Supper fund raiser and Silent Auction at the Diamond City Community Center. This event provides funding for Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets to families in need. The Auction will include a 43" TV, Keurig Coffee Maker and many other items. Come Join the Fun and Fellowship. Currently the pantry provides for 150 families. Donations are welcome. Send to GNFC, P.O. Box 1104 Diamond City, Ark. 72630
To donate or volunteer contact Sharon at (870) 754-5129 or Ademar at (870) 715-7998.
Peel friends, Bob and Sandy Aliotta enjoyed vacationing 4,200 miles through Idaho; enjoyed Cody, Wyo., Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, the Crazy Horse Monument in S.D, Mt. Rushmore, Iowa and Neb.
Oct.Happy Birthday to Happy Birthday to Bob Hindbaugh Oct. 11; Dick Siefert Oct. 16; Cameron Ebert Oct. 17; Randy Rogers Oct. 19; Richey Davidson the 19; Debbie Drewry Oct. 20; Happy Birthday to Tom Kelly Oct. 23; to Don Smith Oct. 24.
Fire Department Ladies Aux is taking orders for pecans at $9.50 per pound; halves or pieces.
Call Sammie at (870) 715-5676. They hope to have them before Thanksgiving.
The Lead Hill Booster Club is selling t-shirts with the LHS shirt emblem for $10.00 and the Bull Blast t-shirt for $5.00. Please contact Mindy Harmon at mharmon@leadhillschools.net if you are interested in seeing what sizes are available and purchasing a shirt.
Lead Hill City Council Meetings take place the second Thursday of each month.
Ozark Homeward Bound is selling chances on a Pelican Pro Gear 45 qt. cooler valued at $320 stuffed with over $200 worth of pet gear. $5 per chance or 7 chances for a $25 donation. Contact number (870) 754-4083. Also they are selling pet gift baskets for the holidays, custom made on request.
Orders are being taken for Veteran’s memorial bricks to be placed at the war memorial in Veterans Memorial Park, Lead Hill. If you are interested please call VFW Commander John Hall at (870) 577-3426.
Log In
