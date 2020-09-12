A birthday celebration for Lona Moore's 105th birthday was held at her residence in Lead Hill last Saturday with family and friends popping in and out from as far away as Mississippi and Texas including Ron Lewis, Debi Parker, Sid East, Kathy Espey, her grandchild, April East, Fred and Edna Gardner, Peggy Jackson, Kathy McGraw, Jodi Willingham, Dorothy Leelman, Sue Trimble, Roger and Daphne Foster, Dan, Darrell and Anthony Hall.
A good time was had by all at the Adrain and Katie’s DC Lakeside Resort last Saturday with the music by Welcome Ridge Band Hope they have more before winter.
This Tuesday Sept. 15, VFW Post 10417 will host a POW/MIA Candlelight vigil at Lead Hill City Park with a VFW and Auxiliary meeting at 6 p.m. and the Vigil at 7 p.m. All welcome.
Broken Vessel Resale Fall clothing sale is ongoing, also the Ladies at Tetelestai House are making masks to sell with proceeds going to their house.
Happy belated Birthday wishes to Corinne Cox, Aug. 29; Marilyn Richardson, Sept. 8; Adrian De Silva, Sept. 9; Cody Evens, Sept. 10; Shannon King, Sept. 11; Dorothy Taylor, Sept.15; Embry Raley, Sept. 17 and Judy Senter, Sept. 19
Happy 6th wedding anniversary to Jamie & Jane Anne Nuessner, Sept. 7.
It’s time to place your Fall mum order through L.H. F.F.A. These gorgeous mums are huge measuring at 18-22” tall x 20-24” wide. They are available in the following colors: yellow, red, bronze, white and tri-color. Each mum is $15. You can place an order by contacting one of the FFA students, Abe Clary at 870-416-0599, or one of the school offices at 870-436-0506 or 870-436-5249. Abe Clary says they should be here by the end of September. The students appreciate your continued support.
