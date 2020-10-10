Today, Trash /Treasure at the Diamond City United Methodist Church. A big shout out to all of you who stopped last Saturday, it was a big success, so, they are having a re-do because they still have lots of wonderful items. Vendors still welcome $5 per space and if you participated as a vendor last week, this week will be free.
Embry and Bonita Raley along with Bonita's sister, Gwen Williams, recently returned from vacationing in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. They visited agricultural areas in Idaho and toured an Irish potato farm, cheese plant, dairy operation, honey farm, alfalfa, sugar beet, corn and edible bean operations. At Coeur d’Alene they enjoyed the beautiful scenery, onto Montana spending a few days in Whitefish and toured Glacier National Park. While there the temperature went from 90 one day, down to 28 and snowed the next. At Yellowstone they saw all kinds of game and Old Faithful before touring Cook City and Red Lodge Montana and Cody, Wyoming where they visited the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Happy 55 wedding anniversary to Bob and Ruth Hindbough, Oct. 12.
Happy birthday to Portia Hutcheson and my good neighbor Jolene Dunn both on Oct. 11.
Broken Vessels will be giving away free coats starting next Thursday, Oct. 15. If you would like to donate a gently used clean coat, drop off during business hours. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m to p.m. Question? Call or text Jody at 870-577-0373
Market Day on the Hill, next Saturday, Oct.17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the L.H. Chamber of Commerce. Located at the Lead Hill City Park, near the rodeo arena. Come check out our vendors, amazing food and music! Vendor fees are 10x10 space with electricity access $20 and 10x10 without electricity $10. Vendor applications can be downloaded from https://form.jotform.com/202306812596152
