So sorry to hear that Anna Moon passed away March 7. Much sympathy to her wonderful family. Her obituary is posted in the Harrison Daily Times on March 16. Memorial contributions may be sent to Harrison Dialysis, 1409 Gladden St. Harrison, AR 72601.
Young plants are coming along in the school’s green house - watch for announcements of plant sale coming soon!!
Happy Birthday to my friend Sandy Martin March 15. Happy Birthday to Hailey Graves on the March 19 and Brock Johnson on March 20.
March 14, Coggins will be held at the Lead Hill Arena Park. The vet will be on site from 1-2 p.m. Please be there by 1:30 p.m. Vet will stay as long as there are horses. Coggins $22, digital $28, Vaccines strep, $20 Fluvac 4 $26,core $44 and Fluvac 5 $29.
Lead Hill staff is offering business advertising space in the upcoming year book. If you are interested, contact Paige Clary, Yearbook Adviser, at (870) 436-5677 or pclary@leadhillschools.net deadline is April 1.
AARP Free Tax service is being offered Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1400 Goblin Drive (across from the High School} in Harrison. No intakes after 1p.m.
Lead Hill Fire Department’s Spring Flea Market takes place April 25 this year. To reserve tables call Sammie Obrien at (870) 715-5676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.