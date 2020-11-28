The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard handed out Thanksgiving Dinner's with Turkeys and all the fix'ins to around 150 families. Our community is so so generous. The Cupboard was not able to have their annual fund raiser due to COVID-19, making this generosity so meaningful. Much appreciation to all the volunteers and especially to all those who donated funds to make this possible.
I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. Fred and Edna Garner enjoyed a early Thanksgiving Dinner get together with Family and Friends at son Danny Hall’s Farm house.
Next Saturday, celebrate a Cowboy Christmas in Lead Hill, Hosted by Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce and Lead Hill Saddle Club. A Classics Car Show and Shine Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Lead Hill City Park. Registration is $5 per entry. The Chamber will be set up in the Park where you can register for the Christmas Bake Off 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Registration fees are $3 for first entry and additional entries $1. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. There are three categories: pies, cookies/bar and other. Prizes will be by category and a overall grand prize winner. The Christmas parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church. From 1p.m. on there will be Vendors, Games, Food, and at 2 p.m. Christmas Pictures . For vendor application, go to: https://form.jotform.com/203067378121148. At 5 p.m. A Kids’ Parade around the rodeo arena, the Christmas tree Lighting and Reading of the True Meaning of Christmas.
The Diamond City/Lead Hill American Legion Post 340 Turkey Shoot will be continuing each Sunday, through Dec. 20. Now that Thanksgiving is over come out and compete for a turkey or ham for Christmas dinner. Sign-up starts at 12:30 p.m. and continues as long as there are enough shooters to make a round. For more information call Phil at 870-745-0844.
The Broken Vessel Resale Shop is offering Free Kids Clothes next Thursday, December 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you want to donate please call 870-577-0373.
Happy birthday to Mary Wisnieski, Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.