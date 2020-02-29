Heartfelt sympathy to Don West and family at the death of his beautiful wife, Crystal, on Wednesday, Feb. 19 (2020). A memorial will be held at a later date. Obituary listed in the Friday, Feb. 21 edition of the Harrison Daily Times.
Happy Birthday to Jan Sproul, Val Stechly on March 3rd,
Happy Anniversary to Jeff & Francie Johnson on March 5th.
As of this column, I do not know who won; however, the Regional Brackets are out! Lead Hill Lady Tigers played for an opportunity to compete at the State Tournament! The Lady Tigers played Wednesday, against the Mammoth Spring Bears. The Regional Tournament will be held at Hillcrest High School in Lynn, Arkansas. Go Tigers!!!
Mr. Clary and the Livestock team went to Hudson Hereford Farms where Mr. Wes Hudson demonstrated livestock judging to our students!
Congratulations to Kelsey Rogers (girls basketball) on reaching her 1000th career point this season! Kelsey is currently at 1,078 points! Awesome job, Kelsey!
Businesses, organizations, and individuals — the Lead Hill Yearbook staff is selling advertisements in the 2019-2020 yearbook. Each ad is full color and you may provide the artwork of your choice or the staff can design it for you. For more information or to purchase an ad, please contact Paige Clary, Yearbook Advisor, at (870) 436-5677 or by email at pclary@leadhillschools.net . Prices are as follows: Full Page-$150; Half Page-$95; Quarter Page- $65; 1/8 Page (Business Card)- $40; Name Listed- $25.
A big shout out to the Lead Hill FFA for picking up trash on the highway last Saturday.
Come out to the Broken Vessels Shop in Lead Hill and support your local Girl Scouts on March 6 and 7. Friday sales will go to the Scouts, and Saturday the girls will be selling cookies from 9 a.m. to noon outside and shop or inside depending on the weather.
Still time for us locals to get our recipes in for the Lead Hill Junior Class Cookbook. Books will be sold to raise money for their class. Please email your recipes to Ashley Peerce at apeerce@leadhillschools.net . The class appreciates your support.
Lead Hill Fire Department’s Spring Flea Market will take place April 25 this year.
Coggins will be held at the Lead Hill Arena Park on March 14. The vet will be on site from 1 to 2 p.m. Please be there by 1:30 p.m. Vet will stay as long as there are horses. Coggins $22 digital $28; Vaccines strep $20; Fluvac 4 $26; core $44; Fluvac 5 $29.
