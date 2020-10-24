On Oct. 13 during National VFW Auxiliary President Sandi Onstwedder's visit to Arkansas, Dorothy Leelman, 98 years old and a very active member of the Lead Hill VFW Auxiliary post 10417, was presented a life membership to the VFW National Home for Children and Sandi's President's pin in Little Rock. Arkansas Department President, Martha Cothren presented Dorothy with a T shirt and States President's pin. Afterwards, they drove to the Levy Post, #11474 and had a fun-filled evening enjoying a delicious meal and since it happened to be karaoke night, Dorothy got on the dance floor and out-danced everyone!
Today a Fall Fellowship takes place at the Keesee Church with a hot dog roast and hayrides. Everyone’s welcome.
The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, Spooktacular Monsters Bash at Diamond Hills Country Club parking lot takes place Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to COVID-19 they are scaling back the extra activities. They will still have plenty of treats in a fun, safe environment for kids. Anyone who wants to decorate your trunk, truck bed or hatchback and hand out candy please contact Shar at Diamond Hills at 870-422-7613 or 870-715-5497
Broken Vessels continues to give away coats until they are gone. Gently used clean coats can be dropped off during business hours. Also, the shop has Jo Jo Purdy’s items available as well as masks, bowl cozies and Bible Bags from Tetelestai House. Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For questions call or text Jody at 870-577-0373.
The Lead Hill Fire Departments Auxiliary will be taking orders for pecans until Nov. 3. Cost is $9.50 per pound, halves or pieces. Call Sammie at 870-715-5696.
Affordable Vet in Harrison is holding a cat spay and neuter clinic at discounted price Tuesday, Oct. 27. Females are $50 and males $35. A one year rabies shot is included. A $20 non-refundable deposit with credit or debit is due when you make an appointment and goes toward your bill. Payment in full is due at the time of drop off. Cats must be secured in a carrier or trap. Call 870 741-9447 for an appointment.
Visit our Diamond City/Lead Hill Rescue Squad Thrift Shop now open Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Please do not leave items in the rain.
