Over one hundred family and friends of Bonnie Richey joined in to celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Lead Hill City Hall Sunday, Nov. 3. It was a wonderful gathering for a wonderful lady. Bonnie appreciates everyone who gathered together in love and fellowship. Happy Birthday to Lee Hampton Nov. 12.
This afternoon, the Lead Hill P.T.O. invites all members of our community to join in for the Annual Harvest Supper from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. There will be a silent auction including an autographed Razorback basketball and much more. Adults $6, children $4.
Monday, Lead Hill School Celebrates Veterans Day with a Ceremony at 10 a.m. in the new gym. All Veterans are welcome.
This is your open invite if you do not have a place to go the Thanksgiving Dinner. Come out and enjoy great food with great people on Thanksgiving Day at Peel Full Gospel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner is free. For information call Missy at (870) 436-1186.
Ozark Homeward Bound is selling chances on a Pelican Pro Gear 45 qt. cooler valued at $320 stuffed with over $200 worth of pet gear. $5 per chance or 7 chances for a $25 donation. Contact number (870) 754-4083. Also they are selling pet gift baskets for the holidays, custom made on request.
Orders are being taken for Veteran’s memorial bricks to be placed at the war memorial in Veterans Memorial Park, Lead Hill. If you are interested, please call VFW Commander John Hall at (870) 577-3426.
American Legion post 340 would like to remind everyone that we have Bingo every Thursday night starting at 6 .p.m at the post. Bingo is open to the public and the kitchen is open for short orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.