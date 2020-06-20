Happy Fathers Day to all you Dads tomorrow.
Stitch in Time Quilt Guild held their first meeting since the Corona virus shutdown. The goal was to complete several Valor Quilts for area veterans.
A correction; Bud and Val Dalton’s anniversary is June 28, not June 6. Val appreciates all your good wishes.
Happy belated wedding anniversary wishes to Weston and Jessica (Burelson) Harris, June 9 and happy wedding anniversary to Craig and Missy Johnson, June 25.
Happy Birthday to my friend, Margret Smith June 17, Bill Lee, Bettie Kiell and her son Rocky Springer. Happy Birthday to Nick Burleson, June 21 and his sister, Jessica, June 28 and to Tina Rogers June 26.
Today and every Saturday, a Farmers Market hosted by the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the L.H. First Baptist Church across from the post office. Spaces are $5 each, first come, first serve. If you have any questions contact is Aundrea Rogers, Chamber representative, leading the charge on the Farmers Market. She is available for any questions through the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or her personal page.
Our 4th of July picnic and parade is right around the corner. The theme for our parade is “An Old Fashioned Picnic”. This year’s celebration is a one day event held Saturday July 4th at the Lead Hill City Park. There’ll be no vendors this year so pack your picnic basket, bring your chairs and blankets. The parade will start at 1 p.m. in town followed with music in the park at 2 p.m. At 8 p.m., Bobby Bair and The Groove Vault will play through the evening. Check out the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more updates on the day’s event.
VFW Post 10417 announced the theme for the Voice of Democracy audio essay contest will be “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” for students in grades 9 through 12. The Patriot’s Pen Essay contest theme isn “What Patriotism means to Me” for students in grades 6 through 8. Student entry deadline at post level for both essays is Oct. 31. The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is for students in grades 9 to 12. Students need not be enrolled in art classes to enter. The deadline is in March. For complete information and to see past winning art work from students, go to https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest. Teachers and schools will be given information for all contests. Contests are also open to home-schooled students.
Please watch out for turtles on the roads as the weather warms up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.