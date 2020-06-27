I want to wish everyone a safe and happy 4th of July.
Today and every Saturday, a Farmers Market takes place in the parking lot of the L.H. First Baptist Church, across from the post office. Hosted by the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce. Spaces are $5 each, first come, first serve. Contact is Aundrea Rogers, chamber representative leading the charge on the farmers market. See Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or her personal Facebook page.
Happy Birthday to Bonnie Stafford, June 25; Megan Trammell, June 27; Autumn Rose Rogers, Betty Steckly and Jon Peterson all June 30 and Bing Bennett, July 3. Bing has moved to Conway. A birthday card can be sent to Ridgemere #110, 4550 Prince St., Conway, AR. 72034. Happy Birthday to. Kaleb Moon, July 2nd; Coy Lawrence July 3 and Frank Brittich and Jay Johnson on July 5.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to David and Diane Thompson July 5.
July 1 and 2 the Broken Vessel’s Resale Shop in Lead Hill will donate all sales to purchase new socks and underwear for back to school. The shop will be closed July 3 and 4.
Diamond Hill’s Country Club is hosting fireworks July 3 at dark around 9 p.m. Donations are welcome with a goal of $4,000 to help cover the cost. The restaurant kitchen will close at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be available on the patio. Everyone is welcome.
On July 4 at 8 a.m. there will be a prayer at the Veterans Park in Lead Hill.
Our 4th of July Picnic will be a one day event this year. The theme for our Parade is “An Old Fashioned Picnic” participants will meet up at the Cove Restaurant in Diamond City around 12:30 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce has chosen “Veterans” to be Grand Marshall’s. Participant can ride in their own vehicles, or walk, or ride with other veterans. Decorate and add a “Grand Marshals” sign vehicles/float, if they so choose. The Picnic takes place at Lead Hill City Park. There’ll be No Vendors this year so pack your picnic basket, bring your chairs, blankets. Music will start at 2 p.m. through the afternoon. At 8 p.m. Bobby Bair and The Groove Vault will play through the evening. Check out the Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page for more updates on the day’s event.
John Hall, President of our Veterans of Foreign here in Lead Hill, reminds us as we enjoy our Parade passing through our town. If an American Flag is represented, all persons should show respect by standing at attention facing the flag with their right hand over their hearts. All Military personnel and veterans should face the flag and render their formal salute. Men and boys should remove their hats.
July 9 and 10 Diamond City is holding a city wide yard sales.
