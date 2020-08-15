The Farmers Market takes place this morning from 9 am until 12 p.m. across from the post office, in the First Baptist Church parking lot.
The Broken Vessel Resale Shop here in Lead Hill continues to offer free underwear and socks. Open today until 12 p.m. and every week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
VFW Post 10417 enjoyed a luncheon at Jamie’s Local Favorites with seventeen members enjoyed good food and fellowship. All sang Happy Birthday to Dorothy Leelman and Joan Hall. If you are interested in joining our local VFW Auxiliary, please contact Enda Gardner at 870-436-7643.
VFW Post 10417 expresses appreciation to Jan Blizzard in memory her father John Blizzard for donating over 100 greeting cards to be donated to St Jude’s Children’s hospital and eye glasses to be donated to the Lions Club along with other items.
The Stitch in Time Quilt Guild of Diamond City presented a Valor Quilt to the Thomas and Brent Scrogham, sons of my friend Donald Scrogham who passed away July 30 at 84 years. Don served in the Navy as a young man and also as a Sea Bee in Vietnam where he was shot after only serving a few months in 1967.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Betty Hubener, July 29; and Harvey Hall, July 31; Janice Gibson, Aug. 1; John Baker, Aug. 2; Cathy Jarvi and Joan Hall, Aug. 8; BJ King, Aug. 7; Karen King, Aug. 12 and Pat Kohl Aug. 18.
Happy anniversary to Randy and Maxine Rogers.
Next Saturday, Aug. 22, a rabies clinic will take place at Diamond City Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. Lynda Daniel, President 870-741-1055
Lead Hill School now has a place to submit questions and get answers about our upcoming school year! https://www.leadhillschools.net/covid-19-faq
Check out Lead Hill Schools new, updated website! We have a new tab titled "Covid-19 Info" which will have regular updates about our upcoming school year. School begins Aug.24! www.leadhillschools.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.