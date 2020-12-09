Seems like this virus is getting closer to our area. Please be careful out there. I know there is a lot of talk about masks; to wear or not to wear. A good friend of mine tested positive and there are other cases around our area. So enjoy your Christmas Holiday and just be aware of the risk right now.
A big shout out to our Mayor and his elves for decorating our Veterans Park for the Holidays. I know we really look forward to lighting up are little town.
Today, A Cowboy Christmas Celebration takes place in Lead Hill at our City Park and Saddle Club Arena starting with a Classics Car Show and Bake Off from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Christmas Parade registration 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Christmas Parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors, games and food from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pictures with Santa at the Park from at 5 p.m. Christmas tree display and Nativity Story, a Salute to our Veterans and Kids Parade with the Rodeo following Bundle up for a good time.
A very happy 64th wedding anniversary Bernie and Pat Kohl..
Happy Birthday to Edna Gardner, Dec. 6; Barb Phillips, Dec. 7; Carl Brown and Jeff Johnson, both Dec. 8; Trey Rogers, Dec. 10 and William John Grozis, Dec. 10.
The Diamond City/Lead Hill American Legion Post 340 Turkey Shoot will be continuing each Sunday, through Dec. 20. Sign-up starts at 12:30 p.m. For information call Phil Swan at 870-745-0844.
VFW Post 10417 Lead Hill is collecting card fronts, you can leave at our Thrift store, or at Suzy Trimble's house, as in the past. If you would like you can call this number for more info. 870-436-7643.
