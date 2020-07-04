Happy 4th of July to all. Our Picnic and Parade takes place today. The theme for our Parade is “An Old Fashioned Picnic”. Our Chamber of Commerce is honoring Veterans as Grand Marshall’s this year. Participants will meet up at the Cove Restaurant in Diamond City between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. where registration and judging will take place. First, second and third place winners will be awarded before the parade begins. The parade will end at the Lead Hill City Park. The Picnic takes place at Lead Hill City Park. There’ll be No vendors this year so pack your picnic basket, bring your chairs and blankets. Music will start at 2 p.m. through the afternoon. At 8p.m., Bobby Bair and The Groove Vault will play through the evening. Check out the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more updates on the day’s event.
John Hall, commander of our Veterans of Foreign here in Lead Hill, asks us as we enjoy our parade and honor our Veteran’s to also honor our American flag. All persons should show respect by standing at attention facing the flag with their right hand over their hearts. All military personnel and veterans should face the flag and render their formal salute. Men and boys should remove their hats.
There will be a farmers market this morning in the parking lot of the L.H. First Baptist Church, across from the post office. If you have any questions, contact is Aundrea Rogers, chamber representative leading the charge on the farmers market. She is available for any questions through the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce FB page or her personal FB page.
Happy belated June Birthday wishes to Jason, Sharlene and Wayne Hudson, June 26. Happy birthday to Michelle Powell. Happy belated birthday wishes to Don Crosswhite, who has recorded wonderful memories of our past. Visit lead hill Sugarloaf memories website and view eighteen wonderful video's that tell the story of the Sugarloaf Area people, community, and history. Happy Birthday Coy Lawrence, July 3; Misty Rogers, July 5; Katelyn Curtis, July 6; Don Scrogham, July 7 and Adamar Nuessner, July 9.
Happy belated wedding anniversary to Jim and Darlene Blue, June 30; Billy and Teresa Clary, June 26, who ate in their car in Branson at Danna’a BBQ. Happy Anniversary to Mark and Paula Grozis, July 6; Jerry and Krissy Stapleton, June 9 and Danny and Brenda Lawrence, July 12.
Next Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11 Diamond City is holding a city wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. DC City Hall is putting together a map, for information, 870-422-7217. Some up here in L.H. are also planning sales.
