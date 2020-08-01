Congratulations to Gavin Dickey and Kaya Huebner for being named Mr. Tiger and Miss Tiger! Each year this award is presented to senior student athletes who portray great character values, academic achievement and excel in athletics. Gavin & Kaya exemplify all of these standards.
The Farmers Market takes place this morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lead Hill Saddle Club is excited to announce, they will be having their ACA Rodeo Aug. 4. Showtime is 8 p.m. They will be practicing social distancing. The call in will be Aug. 2 from 5-10 p.m. Call in number is 870-321-1319, everyone must call in. For any questions or concerns you can call 870-715-7670.
The Broken Vessels will hold a free back to school event Friday, Aug. 7 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The shop will have kids clothes, socks and underwear. To donate, call 870-577-0373.
Sandy Martin of Diamond City is the proud great-grandmother of her first great-grandson Thomas born July 13. Son Ronnie’s daughter gave birth to great-granddaughter Violet July 22.
I want to wish Sandy Martin and Steve Floyd all the best on their retirement from the City. There was a nice going away party where a grateful community presented each plaque in recognition of service to their community.
Nancy Groenalong with her son Aaron and his friend Scharlene took a road trip for almost two weeks back to where Nancy was born at Albia, Iowa. They had a wonderful time visiting with daughter Jerrie and son Luke in Stillman Valley Illinois and met five new great grand-babies. They visited the Goth House in Eldon Iowa, famous as the backdrop of Grant Wood's 1930 painting, American Gothic. They had a visit with friends Kenny and Jan Sproul who moved to Molene Illinois from Diamond City last November.
