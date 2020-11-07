There will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner again this year, Nov. 26 at the Peel Full Gospel Church. Hosted by Missy Johnson.
This Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Our VFW held it’s Annual Candlelight Vigil at the Lead Hill Park in September to honor and remember Prisoners of War and Missing in Action – POW/MIA’s. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) the remains of almost 82,000 Americans are still missing. Formed on Jan. 30, 2015, the DPAA is an agency within the Department of Defense and their mission is to recover US military personnel who are listed as prisoners of war or missing in action from past conflicts from countries around the world.
Lead Hill VFW welcomes new member, 101 year old Millie Parsley. Millie is Anna Lea Parsley’s mother-in-law. She’s lived in this area all of her life. Millie was a homemaker on the family’s farm and raised 3 sons: Jerry, Larry and Bobby and six grandchildren. The oldest Auxiliary member is 105 year old Lona Moore. Lona was a caregiver fifty five years for her son until his passing and after enjoyed traveling with her daughter, auxiliary member, Katherine McGraw and her grandchildren. She enjoys reading and is a naturalist and eats healthy.
There’s another very important birthday – the 106th birthday of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars! On Sept. 14, 1914, the Ladies Auxiliary was organized in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The name has since been changed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and eligibility includes close male relatives of VFW-eligible veterans.
And another important birthday: the 73rd birthday of the US Air Force! Originally formed as a part of the U S Army on August 1, 1907, the USAF was established as a separate branch of the US Armed Forces on Our district meeting will be on Nov. 15th, at Evening Shade.
The 2020-2021 Patriots Pen contest is "What Patriotism means to Me" and is open to grades 6 - 8. The “Voice of Democracy” theme is "Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?" and is for grades 9-12. The Auxiliary sponsors the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest which is open to grades 9 - 12. All of the contests are also open to home-schooled students. For more information, applications, deadlines, to see past winners, etc. please go to https://vfwauxiliary.org/ and click on scholarships.
Note from Edna Gardner, VFW Auxiliary President, “I am so proud of the way our community is handling the Virus, showing how much we care for each other, and respect our Country. The essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, someone to Love, and something to hope for. Keep your Faith and remember who's in charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.