Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour for Standard Time tonight.
Just a reminder, if you haven’t already, Tuesday is Election Day.
Happy Halloween everyone, this afternoon, Monarch Church is hosting a party at the Lead Hill City Park, from 12 p.m. to 4p.m. This evening the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, Spooktacular Monsters Bash at Diamond Hills Country Club Parking Lot takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to COVID-19 they are scaling back the extra activities. They will still have plenty of treats in a fun, safe environment for the kids. For information call 422-7613 or 870-715-5497.
Also this evening the Diamond City Volunteer Fire Department will be handing out candy and glow sticks at 5 p.m.! We will also have a Fire Truck and our Fire mascot available for your trick or treaters to take pictures with. We care about your safety! With CDC guidelines in place, we have built a Candy Chute so you and your trick or treater will still maintain a safe and social distance while still having fun.
Birthday wishes to Bonney Richey and to my friend Inge Savage who now lives in Iowa. You can send a card to her daughter in law Stacy Summers at 1523 Hwy 34, Murray Iowa, 50174. Happy Birthday to Doris Hicks, Nov. 2;, Olivia Clary, Nov. 6; Mark Grozis, Nov. 7;. Brenda Nutter and Neely Nuessner Nov. 9; Lee Hampton, Nov. 12 and Cotton Rogers on Nov. 10.
Melanie Cenkus in Diamond City sends a shout out to the Lead Hill Police officers. They are doing such a wonderful job keeping our little towns safe. Let's all show our support and BACK OUR BLUE.
Broken Vessels continues giving away coats for free until they are gone. If you would like to donate a gentle used clean coat, drop off during business hours. Also the shop has Jo Jo Purdy’s items available as well as mask, bowl cozys, and Bible Bags from Tetelestai House. Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 12 p.m to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Question? Call or text Jody at 870-577-0373.
There’s still time to order pecans at the Lead Hill Fire Departments Auxiliary. Cost is $9.50 per pound, halves or pieces. Taking orders till Nov. 3. Call Sammie at 870-715-5696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.