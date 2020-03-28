Happy Birthday to Joel Tabor and Grover Downs, March 29.
Large trash pick-up will take place next Wednesday, April 8 in Diamond City. For info, call 870-422-7212.
Special shout out to teachers and all the volunteers at L.H. School. Y’all are amazing and not only are you making sure the children are fed, you took the time to write a special message to each one.
Donations are needed for upkeep of our local cemeteries. Cedar Grove, send to Dorothy Taylor, 14711 Cedar Grove Road, Lead Hill 72644; Locust Cemetery, Sue Trimble, PO Box 477, Lead Hill 72644 and Milum Cemetery Fund, PO Box 302, Lead Hill, AR 72644. A note from one of Milum’s board members; the dumpster is for cemetery use only. Please do not dump other items.
Just a reminder, by mandate from our Governor, Lead Hill is going to carry out eating only till further notice. The Lead Hill “Well” 116 Hwy 14, along with their wonderful menu of pizza and specialty items, is a local way-station for needed goods and services. They have a box for food donations. If you have handy packs for the needy, drop them by They are offering full time delivery and will be asking if there is anything else they can bring. 870-416-6781.
The Good Neighbor Food Cupboard serving all is drive up only for now. Open Wednesdays 8:45 a.m to 11:45 a.m.
Lead Hill Country Market is now closed at 8pm till further notice. Deli is take out only..
The Bunker at the Golf Course is cancelling the following events until further notice; Friday Night Karaoke, Friday Night Pool Tournament, Friday Night Fish Dinner, and the Sunday Buffet. Take out includes Wayne’s Fried Chicken and Fish, along with their regular menu. 870-422-7613. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Will bring out to your car, just ask.
Lead Hill’s Broken Vessels Resale Shop, will not be accepting donations for the next 2 weeks. To shop during this time, call or text 870-577-0373 or 870-834-2516 for an appointment. Only 1 person per visit. We will keep you updated as this situation could change day by day.They will supply gloves for shopping.
In case anyone else has had stinky bugs that look like lady bugs at your house. This truly works. 2 cups of warm water, 4 tbs. of sugar, 4 squirts of dish soap liquid, a small mason jar. It takes about a day for the bugs to make their way to it. It really works! They do bite though.
Lead Hill Fire Department’s Spring Flea Market is still scheduled for April 25. Sammie O’Brien at 870-715-5676 to reserve tables.
