Tomorrow is Flag Day, a commemoration of the adoption of the official United States flag in 1777.
Happy belated birthday to Brenda Lawrence, June 4; Jerry Pinkerton, June 6; Joan Payne, June 7 and Phil Swan, June 15.
Happy wedding anniversary to Jim and Patty Stewart, June 17 and Doris and Jerry Markle, June 17.
Today and every Saturday, a Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.in the parking lot of the Lead Hill First Baptist Church across from the post office. The market is hosted by the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce. Spaces are $5 each, first come, first serve. For more information contact Aundrea Rogers via the Lead Hill Chamber of Commerce Facebook page as well as her personal Facebook page.
Stitch in Time Quilt Guild delivered 200 masks to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Much appreciation to guild members Sandy, Margaret, Kathy, Annie, Mary, Mildred, Janis, Corrine and Louise.
Lead Hill students entering 9th through 12th grades interested in signing up for golf may contact Coach Heath Richardson at hrichardson@leadhillschools.net.
Lead Hill cheerleading try-outs for grades 7-12 will take place June 15-17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested in trying out please adhere to the following guidelines:
Wear shorts and tennis shoes
Perform one cheer, one dance and one jump
Temperature checks will be conducted
Masks will be provided and must be worn while inactive
Social distancing measures must be followed
Coach Katie Richardson will go over other important guidelines.
American flags are still hanging around Lead Hill and South Lead Hill due to the rain. A big shout out to VFW members Fred Gardner, Clint Pittaway, Ron Scafer and Phil Swan. Flags were placed at grave sites by Nancy and Carl Brown at Milum Cemetery; Frank Brittich at Keesee Cemetery; Fred Gardner at Enon, Raley, Carrolton Hollow and Cedar Grove Cemeteries.
Our 4th of July picnic and parade is right around the corner. It will be a one day event. Please bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic basket to enjoy an old fashioned day with gospel music at 2 p.m. The Tom Holder Band will be playing Contemporary Christian music. Others will entertain till around 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. enjoy Classic Country Rock with The Bobby Bair Band. The theme for this year’s Parade will be an “Old Fashion Picnic”
Please watch out for turtles on the roads as the weather warms up.
Just a reminder, next Sunday is Father’s Day.
