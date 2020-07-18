The Arkansas COVID-19 case update as of Monday, July 13 shows 51 cases in Boone County. Of the total cases reported, 22 are active, 28 have recovered and there has been 1 death. A total of 2,792 tests have been reported for Boone County.
Don’t forget the Farmer’s Market takes place this morning from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. across from the post office in the First Baptist Church parking lot.
Happy belated birthday wishes to my good neighbor Ademar Nuessner July 9; happy birthday to David Thompson and Fred Gardner July 19 and Andrea Sprinkle July 20.
Gov. Hutchinson and Secretary Key announced a change in the start date for school. School is now scheduled to start Aug. 24.
Good news! The rabies clinic will take place at the Diamond City Community Center Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. Lynda Daniel is the president and can be reached at 870-741-1055.
Remember the Boone County Headlight newspaper? There was a column titled “In Retrospect” by J.E. Dunlap where we looked back. I have old copies of the Headlight and hope to add some retro items in the weeks to come. Here are a couple of items: March 1950—work is progressing on a new town site just north and west of the present town of Lead Hill according to Mayor Loy Green. Government engineers have laid out lots and blocks in this site which comprises of 55 acres. The city of Lead Hill purchased 30 acres and the remaining is owned by individuals. There area 273 lots in the 30 acre track and 180 in the other adjacent acreage.
Approximately 64 years ago construction started on the two remaining gaps of Hwy. 14 from Omaha to Lead Hill. With the additional link of Hwy. 7 from Harrison to Lead Hill, north Boone County will be adequately served by paved roads. Completion of the 4 mile stretch from Lead Hill to Sugar Loaf will give all paved roads to the lake shore.
