Lee and Mildred Hampton met with friends Mary and Gene Reed at Cody, Wyo. and toured all of Yellowstone’s Beartooth Pass and Glacier National Park where the scenery was beautiful. They traveled through 10 states seeing many of the sites in states.
Happy Birthday to Marilyn Richardson, Happy Birthday to my coffee drinking buddy and friend, Kenny Sproul Sept. 8, Embry Raley Sept.17 and Judy Crosby, Sept. 21.
Happy Belated Wedding Anniversary to Don and Margaret Smith, Sept. 7.
The Tame Dame Dinner takes place Saturday Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Ladies of all ages in Lead Hill and surrounding areas: You are cordially invited to a night of blessings at First Baptist Church Lead Hill. Dinner with guest speaker Jeanie Tomlinson to follow. Door prizes given throughout the evening. Admission is $2. Hope to see you there.
Soccer practice started Monday, Sept. 9. There will be a Jamboree Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Lead Hill Booster Club is selling t-shirts with the LHS shirt emblem for $10.00 and the Bull Blast t-shirt for $5.00. Please contact Mindy Harmon at mharmon@leadhillschools.net if you are interested in seeing what sizes are available and purchasing a shirt.
The Booster Club is looking for new members and would like to invite you to join. They are inviting you to join them 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at their meeting in Mr. Tom Milligan’s room located in the high school / new gym building.
Oct. 5, L.H. School will hold a community pep rally that will include a chili cook off with cash prizes, we will have concessions, and introduce all the student athletes to the community.
We want to invite the community back into our school to support our students.
The Lead Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold a petition drive on Saturday Sept. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the fire station. Boone County Voters in the LH Fire District are asked to sign the petition so that the Boone County Tax Collector may automatically collect your fire dures at the time you pay your personal property tax. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. For information call Herb O’Brain Fire Chief at (870) 715-5696.
Lead Hill Fire Department will hold their Fall Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 5. To reserve tables, call Sammie at (870) 715-5676
The last Park Picking’s Flea Market of 2019 takes place Oct. 5 at the L.H. City Park. For information call Mary Farmer at (870) 436-7388.
